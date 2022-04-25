Royal couple told of Antigua and Barbuda's wish to be republic

PA Media
The royal couple are on the third leg of their Caribbean tour

Antigua and Barbuda should "one day become a republic", its prime minister has told the Earl and Countess of Wessex during their Caribbean tour.

Gaston Browne said during a meeting with the royal couple, who are touring the region to mark the Platinum Jubilee, it was the country's wish to remove the Queen as head of state.

However Mr Browne acknowledged such a move is "not on the cards" currently.

He also called for "reparatory justice" to compensate for slavery.

