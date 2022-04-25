Royal couple told of Antigua and Barbuda's wish to be republic
Antigua and Barbuda should "one day become a republic", its prime minister has told the Earl and Countess of Wessex during their Caribbean tour.
Gaston Browne said during a meeting with the royal couple, who are touring the region to mark the Platinum Jubilee, it was the country's wish to remove the Queen as head of state.
However Mr Browne acknowledged such a move is "not on the cards" currently.
He also called for "reparatory justice" to compensate for slavery.