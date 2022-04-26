Covid: Violence up after lockdown eased and job losses expected at vaccine factory

Scientists are exploring any possible links between the pandemic and rare cases of child hepatitis. In the UK, 114 children have become ill and 10 have needed a liver transplant, with health officials saying there's growing evidence the F41 strain of the common adenovirus is linked to the cases. Scientists are investigating whether a change in its genetic make-up is causing it to trigger liver inflammation - known as hepatitis - more easily. They are also looking at whether pandemic restrictions - causing later exposure to adenovirus - or Covid infection might be contributory factors. There is no known link to the Covid vaccine.