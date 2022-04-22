UK embassy in Ukraine to reopen next week, says PM
- Published
Related Topics
The British embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will reopen next week, Boris Johnson has announced.
The prime minister said the diplomatic mission would open its doors again, after its closure shortly before Russia's invasion.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Ambassador Melinda Simmons will return to the city after leaving due to the "serious security situation".
European diplomats have also been returning to the capital.