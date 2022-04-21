Covid: PM seeks to delay inquiry vote and woman infected twice in 20 days
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning.
1. PM seeks to delay Partygate inquiry vote
MPs should be voting on an investigation into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament about parties held in Downing Street during lockdown. But it could be delayed following government pressure. The government - aware that some rebel Tory MPs are threatening to vote with Labour, or not at all - is hoping to push it back by saying it should take place once the investigations by police are over and civil servant Sue Gray's full report has been published.
2. Woman caught Covid twice within record 20 days
It's fairly common to catch Covid more than once but how soon can you catch it again? It seems it could be as little as weeks. Spanish researchers claim a 31-year-old healthcare worker caught the virus twice within 20 days - the shortest-known gap recorded. She was infected by two different variants, Delta and then Omicron.
3. Relocations in China's Covid fight
Authorities in China are taking what can only be described as extreme measures to stop a new wave of Covid. Entire communities in areas of Shanghai - where Western companies are said to be facing a "logistical nightmare" - are being relocated, with one notice revealing some residents would be sent to quarantine facilities more than 100 miles (160km) away. They would stay there for at least a week, some are exempt and only those who test negative will be taken there. Here's more on the story.
4. Pressure relentless on NHS in Wales - bosses
While not as many people are getting as seriously ill with Covid, the pressure on the NHS in Wales still remains. It's "absolutely relentless" say NHS managers, who believe the impact of the virus is "going to be with us for years to come".
5. The break-up with make-up
"Before, you wouldn't have caught me picking up a pint of milk without my face on," says Charlie. Since the pandemic struck, she says she doesn't wear as much make-up as she used to, even to work. She's part of a growing trend, boosted by lockdown, of people who use fewer cosmetics. There have been big changes in people's post-lockdown beauty routines, according to market research firm Kantar. Read more here.
And don't forget...
How do you know if you have Covid, a cold or some other infection? This checklist should help.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE MAN WHO FAKED HIS DEATH: A true story of lies and fraud
- LAST DAYS OF THE DINOSAURS: Incredible discoveries brought to life by David Attenborough
pm