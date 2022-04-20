Prince Harry says Diana remains a constant presence
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
The Duke of Sussex has spoken of his feelings about the "constant" presence of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
"I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now," Prince Harry told a US television interview.
Speaking at the Invictus Games, he also talked about how much he enjoyed the "chaos" of fatherhood.
But Prince Harry didn't confirm whether he would attend events during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.
"There are lots of things with security issues and everything else," said Prince Harry, who is involved in a legal dispute over the provision of security in the UK.
He said that "home for me now, for the time being, is the States, and it feels that way as well".
Working from home
Speaking in the Netherlands to NBC's Today programme, Prince Harry spoke about feeling his mother's influence "more so than ever before".
He said it felt as though Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997, had helped his brother William and "now she's helping me set up".
"Like he's got his kids, I've got my kids. You know the circumstances are obviously different. But now I feel her presence in almost everything I do.
"Definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without question. So she's watching over us," he told interviewer Hoda Kotb.
If there were fears in Buckingham Palace about a tell-all interview, Prince Harry focused on his own young family, now living in California.
Asked about missing his father and brother, he spoke about focusing on the Invictus Games and then returning to his children.
Prince Harry told the US interviewer about how much he loved being a father. "I love every part of it. I always wanted to be a dad with my own kids."
Although he said that working from home was "not all it's cracked up to be" when children interrupted Zoom calls.
"It's really hard to separate the work from them, because they kind of overlap."
Sense of humour
Prince Harry, who did not travel to the UK in March for the Thanksgiving Service for Prince Philip, spoke about visiting the Queen last week.
Since meeting her grandson she has travelled to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where she will spend her 96th birthday on Thursday.
Prince Harry singled out the Queen's sense of humour as her best quality. "Her ability to see the humour in so many different things," he said.
"We have a really special relationship. We talked about things that can't talk about with anybody else," said Prince Harry.
He described the Queen as being "on great form".
"She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure that she's protected and got the right people around her," said Prince Harry.