Covid: PM's lockdown party fine apology and shop sales rebound in Scotland
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. PM's lockdown party fine apology
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has once again apologised after receiving a fine from police for breaking Covid-19 laws. This apology in front of MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday was repeated often in the face of fury from opposition parties. It was branded "a joke" by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and while most Conservative MPs rallied round Mr Johnson one did not. Tory MP Mark Harper called on him to quit over his "indefensible" actions. The prime minister will face a further test on Thursday after Labour secured a vote on whether the Commons committee should investigate if he misled Parliament.
2. Shop sales rebound in Scotland
Shop sales have returned to pre-pandemic levels in Scotland, according to new data. It's the first time that has happened since the start of the pandemic, with figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium showing total sales last month were 0.6% up on March 2019. Rising costs have played a part in the figures, rather than more sales. Read more here.
3. Pregnant women a pandemic afterthought - scientist
There have been at least 40 maternal deaths from Covid in the UK, according to data. Almost all were unvaccinated and more than half happened after pregnant women were advised to take-up the vaccine. Some of these deaths were "preventable", says leading scientist Professor Marian Knight, who believes pregnant women have been an "afterthought" during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more on the story.
4. Social distancing ends in NHS waiting rooms
Social distancing is ending in waiting rooms in NHS hospitals, GP surgeries and emergency departments. NHS England announced the changes saying the rules needed to "adapt" with Covid-19. People are still being encouraged to wear face masks and practise good hygiene.
5. Vaccine passport switch off
The domestic section of the Scottish government's vaccine passport scheme is going to be switched off. Deputy first minister John Swinney said it would "no longer be appropriate" given the legal requirement to show vaccine verification ended on 28 February. Read more here.
And don't forget...
Unsure about when to where a face covering? Here are the latest rules and advice.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE MAN WHO FAKED HIS DEATH: A true story of lies and fraud
- LAST DAYS OF THE DINOSAURS: Incredible discoveries brought to life by David Attenborough