Covid: PM's lockdown party fine apology and shop sales rebound in Scotland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has once again apologised after receiving a fine from police for breaking Covid-19 laws. This apology in front of MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday was repeated often in the face of fury from opposition parties. It was branded "a joke" by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and while most Conservative MPs rallied round Mr Johnson one did not. Tory MP Mark Harper called on him to quit over his "indefensible" actions. The prime minister will face a further test on Thursday after Labour secured a vote on whether the Commons committee should investigate if he misled Parliament.