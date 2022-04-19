Rwanda asylum seeker policy: Ex-PM Theresa May criticises government plan
Former prime minister Theresa May has criticised the government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Mrs May told the Commons she did not support the policy due to her concerns over whether it met standards on "legality, practicality and efficacy".
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the scheme would be "a major blow to people smugglers" and would stop people dying taking dangerous routes to the UK.
The policy has been criticised by charities and opposition parties.
Mrs May, who also served as home secretary overseeing the UK's immigration policy between 2010 and 2016, also asked if the policy would lead to an increase in trafficking of woman and children - after reports that only single men making illegal crossings to the UK would be sent to Rwanda.