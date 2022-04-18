Ukraine war: Captured Briton Shaun Pinner's family hope for quick resolution
- Published
The family of a British man who has reportedly been captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine have said they are hoping for a quick resolution to his situation.
Shaun Pinner, 48, who is serving in the Ukrainian Army, has appeared on Russian state television.
His family say he was a "funny, much-loved, well-intentioned" man.
A Foreign Office source condemned "the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes".
They called on the Kremlin to treat all prisoners of war humanely.
Mr Pinner's family called for him - and Aiden Aslin, another British man being held by the Russians - to be treated in accordance with the Geneva Convention.
This includes treating them humanely and prohibiting humiliating and degrading treatment.
Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin appeared on the Rossiya 24 state television channel on Monday and both spoke, although it is not clear if they were doing so under duress.
In an earlier social media video Mr Pinner, who is originally from Bedfordshire, gives his name and says he was fighting in the besieged port city of Mariupol before being captured.
He says he is now in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic area in eastern Ukraine. Again, it is not clear if he was speaking under duress.
In a statement, Mr Pinner's family said he was a "well-respected" soldier in the British Army before he moved to Ukraine four years ago to use his previous experience and training with the Ukrainian military.
He is a "proud member of his unit" in the Ukrainian Marines, they said.
"Shaun enjoyed the Ukrainian way of life and considered Ukraine as his adopted country over the last four years. During this time, he met his Ukrainian wife who is very focussed on the humanitarian needs of the country," they said.
Mr Pinner's three-year contract was due to expire at the end of the year and he was planning to enter a humanitarian role in the country, according to his family.
"Shaun is a funny, much-loved, well-intentioned husband, son, father, brother and friend to many," they said.
"We are hoping for a quick resolution to allow Shaun and Aiden to return safely to their families and we ask for privacy at this difficult time.
"Our hearts go out to all those caught up in this horrific conflict."
A Foreign Office source said it was aware of the detention of two British nationals and had been in touch with their families to support them, adding that it was advising against all travel to Ukraine.
Former care worker Mr Aslin, who has a Ukrainian fiancée and dual citizenship, is also believed to have been captured in Mariupol.
Fighting has continued in the city despite an ultimatum from Moscow for the remaining fighters to give up.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the defenders would fight to the end against Russian forces.
Mariupol is seen as a major strategic prize for Russia as it would gain control of a vast swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine.
The situation for civilians in the city is desperate, with homes destroyed and widespread water shortages.
- 'YOU ONLY WANTED ONE THING: TO LIVE': How one remarkable German football fan survived the Holocaust
- BRITAIN IS FEELING THE SQUEEZE: Coping with the cost of living crisis