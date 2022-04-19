Covid: Boris Johnson faces MPs and Nicola Sturgeon mask breach

While the pandemic sent so many careers into turmoil, it has given some an unexpected shot in the arm. Some 11,483 of the 71,000 people who took paid roles - and thousands more who volunteered - with the Covid-19 vaccination programme have since taken permanent roles with the NHS in England. Volunteer Tamryn Saby, who worked for an airline for 11 years, has studied to become a therapeutic radiographer. "Being part of the vaccine roll-out... helped build my confidence for a career in healthcare," she said.