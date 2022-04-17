Royal children join parents at Easter service
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by two of their children as they joined other royals for the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.
Prince George was dressed in a dark blue suit like his father while Princess Charlotte's dress matched her mother Catherine's light blue outfit.
Several of their second cousins, such as Mia Tindall and Savannah and Isla Phillips, also attended.
The Queen was not at the service - one of the staples of the family's year.
The 95-year-old monarch, who has been suffering mobility issues recently. was also absent from the traditional Maundy Service last Thursday where special coins were given to 96 men and 96 women.
She was represented then by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
But Prince Charles and Camilla were absent from this service.
Sunday's outing in Windsor was the second public appearance in a matter of weeks for Prince William's older children - who were also at the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service on 29 March.
Just like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who did not bring three-year-old Prince Louis - many of the other royals chose to leave their very youngest children at home.
The Queen, who has her 96th birthday on Thursday, reached her Platinum Jubilee in February.
She was visited by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, in Windsor on Thursday - their first meeting since the couple decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had chosen to stop off in the UK en route to The Hague in the Netherlands where the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded, is currently being held.
While in Windsor, the couple reportedly met the duke's father Prince Charles.