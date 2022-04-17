Prince Charles remembers victims of war in Easter message
Prince Charles has highlighted the suffering of "innocent victims of conflict" in his Easter message.
The Prince of Wales said he was "heartbroken" at the plight of those forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution.
It follows the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has seen millions of people flee the country.
He also said he was "profoundly moved" by those ready to open their homes to people in need.
In his annual Easter address, Prince Charles said: "Today, millions of people find themselves displaced, wearied by their journey from troubled places, wounded by the past, fearful of the future - and in need of a welcome, of rest, and of kindness.
"Over the past years, I have found myself heartbroken at the sufferings of the innocent victims of conflict, or persecution, some of whom I have met and who have told me stories of unutterable tragedy as they have been forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home."
He added that it had been "profoundly moving to see how so many people are ready to open their homes to those in need, and how they have offered their time and their resources to help those facing such soul-destroying sorrow and hardship."
The war in Ukraine has led to millions of people fleeing their homes, according to the United Nations. In the UK more than 200,000 people have expressed an interest in housing Ukrainian refugees through the government's Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme - although it has been criticised for being too bureaucratic and slow.
'No doubt Ukraine inspired message'
The prince doesn't refer to Ukraine by name in his Easter message but there can be no doubt that the unfolding horrors there have inspired him to highlight the plight of refugees.
He has often in the past spoken out in support of Christians who've been persecuted in different parts of the world.
He's also in recent weeks shown his support for Ukraine by visiting the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London where he lit a candle and expressed his sympathy with members of the Ukrainian community.
His Easter message recalls the actions of Jesus at the Last Supper when he knelt before his disciples and washed their "travel-weary feet".
The principle of looking after and serving one another is particularly relevant, the prince suggests, in the context of millions of people who find themselves displaced and "wearied by their journey from troubled places".
At Easter, he says, we are reminded of the timeless example of goodness in the face of light and of courage in the face of fear.
Prince Charles continued that he "prayed with all my heart" the "darkness of the world" would be dispelled.
"This Easter, as always, we are reminded of Our Lord's timeless example of goodness in the face of suffering, of courage in the face of fear, of faith in the face of despair," he added.
"His light triumphed in that dark time."
Prince Charles also remembered the role his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, played during the many Maundy services he attended.
He said it was an "enormous privilege" to perform the ceremony of distributing Maundy money to the community when he stepped in for the Queen on Thursday.
The prince has previously used his annual Easter message to highlight social issues, including knife crime and religious tolerance.