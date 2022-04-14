Schools face further strike disruption after Easter
The Education Authority (EA) has said it is facing further strike action by the Unite union for almost two weeks after the Easter school break.
In a letter to school principals seen by BBC News NI the EA said it was "very concerned" about the impact.
The EA said it had been notified of further action from 26 April to 1 May and from Tuesday 3 May to Sunday 8 May.
Members of Unite were previously on strike in March over a local government pay offer of 1.75%.
The union called it a "real terms pay cut".
The cost of living has been surging due to rising fuel, energy and food costs.