Covid: Justice minister quits and rules on businesses in Wales ease
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning.
1. Justice minister quits over No 10 Covid breaches
Lord David Wolfson has resigned as a justice minister in the wake of fines issued to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. He's the first person to quit the government since reports of lockdown parties in Downing Street emerged. The Conservative peer wrote to Mr Johnson saying he had "no option" other than to leave, adding that the "scale, context and nature" of Covid breaches in government was inconsistent with the rule of law.
2. Rules to end for businesses in Wales
Businesses in Wales will no longer have to take precautions such as using screens or limiting close interaction for coronavirus from Monday. These restrictions are being lifted but First Minister Mark Drakeford says that that "doesn't mean the pandemic is over". Rules requiring facemasks in health and social care settings will remain in force for at least another three weeks.
3. NHS faces an Easter 'as bad as any winter'
The NHS is under pressure, with a waiting list backlog made worse by the pandemic and difficulties running hospitals due to Covid infection-control measures. These are a couple of factors which mean the health service is facing the "brutal reality" of an Easter as bad as most winters, leaders warn. But the government says there is hope on the horizon. Here's the full story.
4. Face covering rules end in Scotland
The legal requirement to wear face coverings in many indoor settings in Scotland will end next Monday, a move which had been delayed twice due to record levels of Covid cases. With the infection rate now falling across the country, the government has confirmed the laws will be lifted, but advice remains to wear masks in crowded indoor places and on public transport. Find out more here.
5. Post-pandemic pooches
Working from home during lockdown prompted many people to buy dogs. So what impact is the return to office working having on pets? Some hounds are suffering from separation anxiety, according to trainer Olivia Leathley, who - along with dog walkers and sitters - is part of what's become a booming industry following the pandemic. Read more here.
And don't forget...
Here's everything you need to know about booking a Covid booster jab, including whether you're eligible.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- A WORLD WITHOUT DWARFISM?: Ellie Simmonds investigates a controversial new drug
- EGG ROLLING, WITCHES AND FREE MONEY: How many questions on Easter traditions can you get right?