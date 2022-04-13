Developers pledge to fix unsafe cladding on tall buildings
By Charley Adams
BBC News
- Published
Developers have struck a deal with the government to help fix unsafe cladding on tall buildings they have worked on.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said it was a "significant" step to ensuring "those responsible pay to solve the crisis they have helped to cause".
An industry levy will collect £3bn and developers will pay at least £2bn.
Companies failing to pledge to fix tall buildings they have worked on in the past 30 years will face consequences, Mr Gove has said.
Housebuilders who do not sign up to the voluntary pledge could be banned from new construction, the government has warned.
"We will do whatever it takes to hold industry to account, and under our new measures there will be nowhere to hide," said Mr Gove.
More than 35 housebuilders so far have committed to fixing unsafe cladding on all medium and high-rise buildings, taller than 11m (36ft), under the new agreement. While currently voluntary, it is to become legally enforceable.
After the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people in 2017, flammable cladding and other fire safety defects were identified in hundreds of blocks of flats in the UK.
The Local Government Association said it was "pleased" the government had listened to calls it had been "making for several years to protect leaseholders from the costs of two decades of industry failure".
It called for the same protection to be given to council tenants and council taxpayers "by exempting councils from the developer levy and funding the remediation of social housing on the same basis as private housing".
In February the government guaranteed no leaseholder would "have to pay a penny" to remove cladding from buildings.
The new scheme will be partly funded through an extension to the building safety levy, chargeable to all new residential buildings in England.
Cladding means adding a new layer of material to the outside of a building - to increase insulation, offer weather protection or improve the appearance of a building.