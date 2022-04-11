Grenfell Tower inquiry: Lord Pickles apologises for death toll error
By Dulcie Lee & Tom Symonds
BBC News
- Published
Former Cabinet minister Lord Pickles has apologised for getting the number of people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire wrong while giving evidence to the inquiry into the disaster.
Lord Pickles spoke last week of "the nameless 96 people who were killed".
But 72 people died in the west-London fire in 2017, all of whom have been named.
In an email to the inquiry, the former housing secretary said he "misspoke".
While preparing for the inquiry, he said his "mind was also on other tragedies", including the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
"In my final remarks I misspoke and referenced the 96 people that died in and immediately after Hillsborough," he said.
"I apologise to the family and friends of the 72 people who died at Grenfell for this unintended mistake, which was unscripted.
"The dead are remembered not as a statistic but with dignity by their families, survivors and all of us."
For many years, the number 96 was associated with the number of victims who died following the Hillsborough stadium tragedy, although a 97th name was officially added to the death toll last year.
The Grenfell United campaign group, which represents many bereaved, survivors and residents, said at the time Lord Pickles' "disrespect" had left members speechless.
In his second day giving evidence, Lord Pickles appeared to suggest the inquiry's senior counsel should speed up as he had meetings planned for the afternoon.
He later apologised for being "discourteous" and said he had decided to cancel his meetings because "this is more important than anything I'm doing".
Elsewhere, he said he took full responsibility for any failures in the housing department, which he led in the years of the Cameron coalition government between 2010 and 2015.
In Monday's hearing, the inquiry was told victims were not treated with the "dignity that they deserved" during the chaotic days following the fire.
Lawyer Imran Khan, representing a group of victims, said the council's response "exacerbated what was already a dire situation, and was severely damaging to the lives of our clients, even until today".
Danny Friedman, acting for the bereaved and survivors of the fire, along with local residents, said they found themselves at "ground zero" the morning after the fire.
They were in the midst of a "humanitarian and political crisis", he said.
There were many failures in the first seven days after the fire, the inquiry heard.
Survivors and other residents were left without food, money, their phones and even proper clothes.
They struggled to get any information about relatives and friends who might have lost their lives and resorted to making their own lists of potential victims on the wall of a local gym.
The local council in Kensington and Chelsea had no accurate list of the occupants of the tower.
In the months that followed, they were forced to live in hotels, booked by the council - or temporarily rehoused in other tall buildings, despite having escaped a fire in a high-rise block.
Mr Friedman told the inquiry that the council appointed a PR firm, with the fire still burning, and internally officials were warning about "local instigators" within the community who were "fabricating stories" about what had happened.