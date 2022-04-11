DIY waste recycling fees could be scrapped
Fees for disposing of DIY waste at council recycling centres in England could be banned under government plans, in an attempt to tackle fly-tipping.
Around a third of local authorities charge up to £10 an item for disposing of paving slabs, plasterboard, bricks and other materials.
More than one million fly-tipping incidents were recorded in 2021, costing local authorities almost £400m.
Ministers say they want to make it easier for people to dispose of waste.
The proposed changes are contained in a technical consultation by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs that could lead to current legislation being amended.
In 2015, the government banned charges on local residents disposing of household rubbish at household waste centres.
Guidance made clear this includes DIY household waste. But some local authorities are still able to charge for certain types of DIY material, under rules designed for construction waste.
Environment minister Jo Churchill said: "I want to make sure that recycling and the correct disposal of rubbish is free, accessible and easy for householders. No one should be tempted to fly tip or turn to waste criminals and rogue operators."
The government has also announced it will give grants from a £450,000 fund to 10 councils to install CCTV at fly-tipping hot-spots, to make it easier to prosecute people dumping waste illegally.
The councils are: Durham, Newham, Eastleigh Borough, Buckinghamshire, Stevenage, Winchester, Dover, Thanet, Telford and Wrekin, and Basingstoke and Deane.
