Covid left Queen 'tired' and Liz Carr's mask-only performance call
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.
1. Queen left 'tired and exhausted' by virus
Very tired and exhausted. That was the Queen's experience of Covid after she caught the virus earlier this year. The 95-year-old monarch revealed how it left her feeling during a virtual visit to Royal London Hospital.
2. Carr calls for mask-only theatre performances
"Covid-safer" performances could be offered to audiences who still want to wear facemasks or socially distance, actress Liz Carr has suggested. The Silent Witness star - who won best supporting actress at Sunday's Olivier Awards - says theatre should remain accessible "even to those of us who have health conditions". Read more here.
3. Shrinking army?
For the past two years India's army has suspended recruitment because of the pandemic. With 1.4 million personnel, it's one of the country's - and world's - biggest employers. Does this mean India's taking the opportunity to try to shrink its army? Find out here.
4. Care home survey
Care home visitors and staff are being asked their thoughts on the relaxation of Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland. The survey is aimed at finding out "what went well and what needs to change", the Public Health Agency and Patient and Client Council says.
5. Funding relief for unpaid carers
Unpaid carers, many of who faced added pressure during the pandemic, will benefit from a new fund to help them look after themselves. The Welsh government has earmarked £9m for the 400,000 or so unpaid carers like Stephanie Taylorday so they can pursue hobbies, activities or just read a book. Here's the full story.
And don't forget...
Here's a look at which treatments work best against Covid.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
