Johnson travels to Kyiv for Zelensky talks
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held talks in Kyiv with Ukraine's President Vlodomyr Zelensky, Downing Street has said.
The Ukrainian embassy in London tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting face to face.
It comes the day after Mr Johnson announced £100m worth of weapons for Ukraine after the "unconscionable bombing" of refugees at a railway station.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
