Johnson travels to Kyiv for Zelensky talks

Embassy of Ukraine to the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held talks in Kyiv with Ukraine's President Vlodomyr Zelensky, Downing Street has said.

The Ukrainian embassy in London tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting face to face.

It comes the day after Mr Johnson announced £100m worth of weapons for Ukraine after the "unconscionable bombing" of refugees at a railway station.

