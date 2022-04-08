Boris Becker guilty of four charges under Insolvency Act
- Published
Ex-tennis star Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.
The former world number one was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets to avoid paying his debts.
He was declared bankrupt in June 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.
Becker, 54, was acquitted of a further 20 charges at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday.
The three-time Wimbledon winner told reporters outside court he would not be commenting on the verdict.
During the trial Becker, a German national who has lived in the UK since 2012, said he had co-operated with those tasked with securing his assets, including offering up his wedding ring.
The four charges he was found guilty of include removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing €825,000 of debt.
At the start of the trial, Judge Deborah Taylor instructed the jury of 11 men and one woman to ignore Becker's celebrity.
"You must treat him in exactly the same way you would treat someone you have not heard of and is not in the public eye," she said.
Becker has been bailed ahead of a sentencing hearing on 29 April.