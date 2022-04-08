Ukraine war: Putin's daughters targeted by UK sanctions
- Published
The daughters of the Russian president have been sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Foreign Office applied sanctions to Vladimir Putin's daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, 35, and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, 36.
They will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes, the government said.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the move ensures those benefitting from Putin's rule will "feel consequences".
The daughter of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, 39, has also been sanctioned.
It comes after the three women were sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday.
Ms Truss said: "By freezing the assets and limiting the travel of Putin's allies, the UK government is sealing off reservoirs of cash funding the conflict, while also making sure those who have benefited from Putin's rule feel the consequences.
"Oligarchs and other wealthy Russians are amongst those hit hardest by the sanctions, which have drastically limited their access to luxury consumer goods and access to international markets."
The UK government said £275bn of Russian foreign currency reserves, representing 60% of its total, have been frozen due to UK and international sanctions.
It added the sanctions were having "deep and damaging consequences for Putin's ability to wage war".
More than 1,200 individuals and businesses have been targeted by the UK, including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and Mr Lavrov's stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva.