Covid: Hospitals still under virus pressure, and some schools fear for exam fairness

Hospitals are under "enormous strain" - with some so busy they are having to divert ambulances to other sites. Over the past week, 20 NHS Accident and Emergency departments in England issued diverts, with patients taken elsewhere. The pressures are partly caused by the high number of Covid patients. Current figures are close to the total seen in first Covid wave, in spring 2020 - although more than half of patients are in hospital for other reasons, but happen to have Covid as well.