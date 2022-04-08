Covid: Hospitals still under virus pressure, and some schools fear for exam fairness
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning.
1. Hospitals under strain as cases remain high
Hospitals are under "enormous strain" - with some so busy they are having to divert ambulances to other sites. Over the past week, 20 NHS Accident and Emergency departments in England issued diverts, with patients taken elsewhere. The pressures are partly caused by the high number of Covid patients. Current figures are close to the total seen in first Covid wave, in spring 2020 - although more than half of patients are in hospital for other reasons, but happen to have Covid as well.
2. Covid absences partly behind airport queues
After two years of on-off Covid travel restrictions, thousands of people in the UK are planning to travel abroad during the Easter holidays. But many airports have been unable to cope with the surge in demand - leading to widespread queues and cancellations. Airports say Covid absences - as well as recruitment problems - are partly to blame. Read our explainer on the travel problems here.
3. Exams may not be fair, Welsh headteachers warn
The "dreadful" impact of Covid on schools is casting doubt on exam fairness, headteachers in Wales have warned. A-level and GCSE exams begin in May after they were cancelled for two years. But there's concern that high staff absences mean some pupils have missed specialist teaching. At Connah's Quay High School, in Flintshire, almost one in five teachers and one in six pupils were off sick with Covid last week. Head teacher Amanda Harrison said the situation was "worse than it's ever been".
4. Speaker Pelosi tests positive
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, making her the most senior member of Congress so far to report an infection. The leading Democrat is asymptomatic, her spokesman said on Thursday. Mrs Pelosi, 82, was seen hugging former President Barack Obama during his visit to the White House on Tuesday, and standing close to President Joe Biden.
5. I've caught Covid - what do I do now?
You are no longer legally obliged to self-isolate if you catch Covid, or tell your employer - though both are recommended. This guide explains what to do if you test positive - and what symptoms you can expect.
And don't forget...
Daily reported cases in the UK are falling - but other measures still show infections at record levels. See all the data here. And you can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
