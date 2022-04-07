Briton denies spying at embassy for Russia
A security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has denied spying for Russia.
British national David Smith, 57, is accused of collecting information from the embassy and passing it to a person he believed was a Russian representative, among other allegations.
He pleaded not guilty to nine offences under the Official Secrets Act at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Mr Smith will next appear in court at the Old Bailey on 13 April.
He has been remanded in custody.
The British national, who was living in Potsdam in Germany, was arrested in August 2021 over the alleged offences between October 2020 and August last year. He was extradited to the UK on Wednesday.