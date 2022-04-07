Covid: Higher blood clot risks and Shanghai lockdown food shortage fears
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning.
1. Higher blood clot risks
There's an increased risk of developing a serious blood clot in the six months after having a Covid infection, according to a study. Researchers can't explain exactly why they happen but it could be to do with an inflammatory response to the virus. Those who have had severe Covid or were infected during the first wave are at the highest risk. Researchers say this study highlights the importance of being vaccinated.
2. Shanghai lockdown food shortage fears
Shanghai residents, who are banned from leaving home as part of lockdown measures to tackle a coronavirus outbreak, say they're running out of food. People are not allowed to leave their homes even for essential reasons such as grocery shopping. Officials admit the city is facing "difficulties" but say they're working on it. The impact of restrictions in Shanghai and other cities is also being felt by the tourism industry, with a drop in spending noted over a key festival.
3. Final whistle for match-day programmes?
Match-day programmes are a staple among football fans. But sales fell sharply during the pandemic as fans weren't able to attend matches during lockdown. Thousands were also destroyed when games were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks. So are paper football programmes on their way out? We've investigated.
4. Bafta bid for game born out of boredom
It took four people three months to make the video game Overboard!. It was made because, the creators say, they were bored during the pandemic. Now it's up for a Bafta Games Award. Here's more on the story.
5. New home for grandma's menagerie
When Julie Thomas's grandsons asked her to make a giraffe from her collection of buttons and beads during lockdown she did. Then she made another animal, and another, and another. She ended up with more than 200, creating a zoo. The zoo is now on display at Longleat Safari Park. Take a look.
And don't forget...
Here are some tips about how to look after yourself if you have Covid.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
