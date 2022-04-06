Covid: Infections may have peaked for some and fewer school absences
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. Covid wave may have peaked for some - study
The latest wave of coronavirus - thought to have been driven by the more transmissible BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron - may have peaked in children and younger adults. This wave resulted in the highest level of infections recorded in the pandemic during March, according to Imperial College's React study. Scientists tracking the outbreak say rates in those older groups most vulnerable to severe disease are continuing to increase in England.
2. Fewer school absences
Despite a record number of infections, fewer children in England's state schools are missing lessons due to coronavirus, new figures show. The number of pupil absences appears to be stabilising but staffing problems remain in some schools. Here's the full story.
3. National Insurance rise comes into force
The planned rise to National Insurance, which the government says is needed in part to help the economic recovery from the pandemic, has come into effect. It means employees, businesses and the self-employed will pay an extra 1.25p in the pound, and comes amid rising energy bills and prices increases. Read more here and find out what the tax rise means for you.
4. Plea to end care home isolation
Campaigners are calling for what they say is an "unnecessary" restriction to be dropped in care homes. Care Home Relatives Scotland say residents should not have to isolate in their rooms if they test negative after coming into contact with Covid. The government says remaining restrictions are being reviewed.
5. Widow 'let down' over Covid death probe
The widow of a top official who was responsible for the Scottish government's handling of the Covid pandemic claims she's been let down by the first minister. Louise Slorance says she still does not know how her husband, Andrew, died after catching Covid while having cancer treatment in 2020. This is despite Nicola Sturgeon pledging to ensure the family got answers. Here's the full story.
And don't forget...
Unsure about whether you have Covid? Here's a reminder of the symptoms, including the new ones that were added to the list.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
