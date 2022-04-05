Ukraine war: More than 60% of Putin's war chest frozen, Truss says
- Published
More than 60% of Vladimir Putin's war chest has been frozen by sanctions but more needs to be done, Liz Truss said.
The foreign secretary said "crippling" sanctions were pushing the Russian economy "back into the Soviet era".
More than $350bn (£266bn) of Russia's $604bn foreign currency reserves are unavailable to the regime, she said.
Her call for more to be done comes amid condemnation after images of bodies in the streets of Bucha, near Kyiv, emerged after Russian troops withdrew.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned he believes the worst atrocities committed by Russian forces are yet to be discovered, but Russia has denied killing civilians - claiming, without evidence, that Ukraine has staged such scenes.
Ms Truss, who was speaking after talks with her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, said the UK was urging G7 countries to go further in their sanctions ahead of G7 and Nato meetings this week.
Measures she called for include banning Russian ships from their ports, cracking down on Russian banks, going after industries "filling Putin's war chest" such as the gold trade, and agreeing a timetable to eliminate imports of Russian oil and gas.
Ms Truss said the only way to end the war was for Russian President Mr Putin to lose in Ukraine and said it was urgent to step up sanctions, as well as giving weapons to Ukraine to defend itself.
"Although Russian troops have been defeated in their initial assault on Kyiv, there has been no change in their intent and ambition," she said.
"We are seeing Putin's forces set their sights on the east and south of Ukraine, with the same reckless disregard for civilian lives and their nationhood.
"So far our sanctions have had a crippling impact on those who feed and fund Putin's war machine."
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from Ukraine
- FACT CHECKING: Fact-checking Russian claims about Bucha killings
- WAR CRIMES: Could Putin be prosecuted?
- WATCH: Ambulance crew on the front line
- READ MORE: Full coverage of the crisis
Both the EU and the US are planning more sanctions on Russia this week, with EU ambassadors meeting on Wednesday to decide what steps to take.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined a fifth wave of sanctions, including an import ban on Russian coal, which she said was worth 4bn euro (£3.34bn) per year.
Earlier, Ms Truss agreed with her equivalent from Japan, a fellow G7 member, that the international community must increase pressure on Russia with further co-ordinated sanctions.
The foreign secretary also announced a £10m fund to support organisations in Ukraine, including those helping victims of conflict-related sexual violence.
She said the UK would also be providing funding and technical assistance for the International Criminal Court's investigation into reports of rape.
"We have all been shocked by the scenes from Bucha," she said. "These are appalling acts of the kind that we thought we left in the 20th Century."
During the visit the foreign secretary also praised Poland for being on the "front line of helping Ukraine" and for always being "clear-eyed" about "Putin's malign intent".
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for countries to stop buying oil, gas and coal from Russia to avert "new Buchas". He described the move as the "mother of all sanctions", saying it would stop the war in a matter of months.
- THE GREATEST BOXER IN HISTORY: The incredible life of Muhammad Ali...
- THE BEST AT BEING BAD: Celebrating the British actors are who so good at being bad