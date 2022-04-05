Covid: No progress on NHS early cancer diagnosis and more flight cancellations

Staff shortages and disruption from the pandemic are causing delays for early cancer diagnosis, MPs say. This means the NHS in England is struggling to make progress on its target to identify three-quarters of cancer cases at an early stage. Some 54% of cases are diagnosed at stages one and two at the moment, and there has been no improvement in six years. If progress isn't made, the Health and Social Care Committee says it could affect more than 340,000 people. The Department of Health says it recognises "business as usual is not enough".