Tory MP David Warburton admitted to hospital after sexual harassment claims
Conservative MP David Warburton has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a parliamentary investigation was launched into his conduct, his wife has told the BBC.
His wife, Harriet, said he had severe shock and stress but had no further comment.
The Conservative whips office said Mr Warburton had been suspended while the investigation was ongoing.
Conservative sources said there were three allegations of sexual harassment.
The investigation was launched by the Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) following allegations about Mr Warburton's conduct in the Sunday Times newspaper.
The newspaper said three women have complained about Mr Warburton's conduct.
The newspaper also reported allegations that Mr Warburton had taken cocaine, and that he had failed to declare a £100,000 loan - taken out in 2017, and since repaid - from a Russian businessman.
Mr Warburton told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper he had not heard from the ICGS and that he had "enormous amounts of defence".
Asked about the allegations, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had no further knowledge other than what the party had said, and what he had read in the newspapers.
"Obviously, any allegations like this need to be taken extremely carefully, but all the facts will need to be brought out as well," he told Sky News's Sophy Ridge On Sunday.
Mr Warburton, 56, has been MP for Somerton and Frome since 2015.
Mr Warburton is chair of the all-party parliamentary group on music and has previously been a member of the European scrutiny committee.
He lives near Somerton, in Somerset, with his wife and their two children, his website says.