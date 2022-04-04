Covid: Fines issued over No 10 event and EasyJet cancels flights
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.
1. Fines issued over No 10 event - sources
Some of those who went to a leaving party for the former No 10 director of communications James Slack have been issued with fines, sources have told the BBC. The gathering on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral was held on 16 April 2021. It formed part of the Metropolitan Police investigation into events held across government while coronavirus restrictions were in place.
2. EasyJet flights cancelled
Staff absences due to Covid mean about 100 of Monday's EasyJet flights - including 62 from the UK - have been cancelled. The airline, which decided to make "some cancellations in advance", says they are a small part of its 1,645 or so flights for the day. This comes as passengers have faced long queues for security and check-in at airports following staff absences caused by coronavirus.
3. Shanghai lockdown's economic impact
China imposed a lockdown on Shanghai last week, the largest since the coronavirus outbreak was first identified in 2019. It's usually a bustling financial centre but this latest round of quarantine could turn out to be particularly costly for the world's second largest economy. Find out why here.
4. Challenges don't hinder Tesla
Tesla has had supply chain issues in an "extremely difficult quarter", partly due to strict restrictions in China where it has a so-called giga factory. But despite this the car maker has delivered a record number of vehicles in the first three months of the year. Here's the story.
5. Mask-free weddings and funerals in Scotland
Face coverings are no longer needed in Scotland at weddings and funeral services, and in places of worship. The legal requirement's ended although the rules remain in place in some places, including on public transport. Find out more here.
And don't forget...
You've tested positive for Covid, so what next? Here's a guide about how to look after yourself.
