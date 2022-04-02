Manchester Airport: More delays blamed on lack of staff
- Published
A lack of staff at Manchester Airport has led to people facing long waits for baggage collection, as the airport struggles with increased demand.
The airport has suffered delays for weeks, with hours-long queues for security causing some to miss flights.
On Saturday, returning passengers were told there were not enough staff to get the bags through - or even to let them disembark from planes in some cases.
The airport said it was struggling to recruit and train staff to meet demand.
The difficulties come as Easter holidays begin in parts of England, and demand increases after the removal of all Covid travel restrictions to enter the UK.
Passengers said they were told in the baggage hall that there were not enough staff to get the bags through.
One man told the BBC a member of staff had said "they've got rid of everyone [staff] and no one wants to come back".
Other people complained on Twitter of that they were left stuck on planes because "there's no ground crew available to let us off".
The issues at the airport, which is partly owned by Manchester City Council, have been blamed on a "failure of management" by one councillor.
Manchester Airport said there are "on-going challenges" as demand increases, adding it is "under resourced" and was struggling to recruit more staff, who take "a lot of time to train, up to eight weeks".
The airport said it was the first full weekend with significant demand and "other partners were also facing challenges".
It added there were shortages of baggage handlers and handling agents, who are used to get the steps up to aircraft for disembarking passengers.
On Friday, the Airport Operators Association (AOA) said its members had been trying to hire for new roles following job losses and staff departing to other industries during the pandemic.
But it warned recruitment problems and Covid-related staff absences could put operations at airports under strain.
AQA chief executive Karen Dee said at peak time passengers "may not have the experience they are used to".
Manchester Airport has previously apologised for the delays and said staff shortages and sickness had put operations "under extreme pressure".
It said 400 new recruits would be starting at the airport in April.