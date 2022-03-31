UK weather: Spring snow as parts of country hit by cold snap
- Published
Snow has fallen across parts of the UK, as a cold snap grips the country.
"Thundersnow" - a thunderstorm with snow instead of rain - has been reported and people in northern and eastern Scotland and north-east England awoke to a blanket of snow.
It is a sharp change to last week's weather, which saw sunshine and highs of 20C (68F) in some parts.
"Spring is on hold," said BBC Weather - as the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.
Temperatures fell below freezing overnight and snow showers have swept across the country - particularly in northern and eastern parts but also in central and eastern England.
About 6cm of snow was reported in Bingley in West Yorkshire while parts of Northumberland have seen 3cm, BBC Weather said.
Throughout Thursday some of the snow showers could extend further south and west across the UK.
Two Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice have also been issued:
- One for ice covering the eastern length of Scotland and much of north-east England from 21:00 BST on Thursday until 10:00 on Friday
- Another for snow and ice covering parts of the south-east and east of England from midnight until 10:00 on Friday
They warn of travel disruption and slippery surfaces.
Temperatures are set to widely drop below freezing again on Thursday night, as well as gusts of up to 50mph forecast in some areas. But temperatures may climb slightly over the weekend, forecasters say.
Last week, most of the country saw blue skies, sunshine and warmer weather - with the Met Office reporting temperatures were well above average.
Met Office meteorologist Matty Box said there was now a "cold air mass" over the UK.
He said there would be a similar chance of snow over Thursday night and Friday morning as well - but the weather would then improve over the weekend, with some sunny spells.
"Showers will become less frequent, but still with the chance of some wintry showers effects in the east coast and the North Sea coast in particular through Saturday", Mr Box said.
"There should be a fair amount of sunshine as well with sunny spells in between."
- IS THIS WHY YOU AREN'T GETTING THE JOB?: The new world of computer-automated recruitment
- VIOLENCE, INTIMIDATION AND FEAR: The 'county lines' drug networks infiltrating rural areas