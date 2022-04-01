Covid absence warning over Easter break, and anger at compensation ending
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning.
1. Airport staff shortages could hit Easter break
Looking forward to an Easter getaway? Coronavirus travel restrictions may have been removed but be warned that doesn't guarantee a break free from pandemic disruption. Covid-related staff absences could lead to longer queues than usual at check-in, according to the Airport Operators Association, while the industry is struggling to recruit enough ground staff.
2. Payouts end for NHS staff lost to Covid
A UK-wide compensation scheme providing £60,000 to the families of NHS and social care staff who died after contracting coronavirus at work has ended. Official records for England, Scotland and Wales show 304 NHS staff died from Covid following workplace exposure - including 10 since the start of December 2021. And the Royal College of Nursing says it's "disrespectful" not to extend the scheme. Ministers say the scheme was always intended to be time-limited and there are other death in-service benefits.
3. Infections are sky high so why stop testing?
Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 500 million results have been logged - and millions more taken at home have never been recorded. No other big country has tested on the same scale. But with mass testing coming to an end in England, with the rest of the UK soon to follow suit, health correspondent Nick Triggle analyses the logic behind dismantling the infrastructure.
4. Care home residents win right to visitor
People living in care homes in Scotland have secured the right to have visits from a loved one - even in a Covid outbreak. Some families still do not have regular contact with relatives in homes, more than two years after the start of the pandemic. But the Scottish government is paving the way for residents to be allowed a named visitor, even when restrictions are in place.
5. 'Best day of my life' for young campaigner
Jack Beattie, who was born with brittle bones, earned plaudits for delivering online safety messages during lockdown. And by way of reward, the 11-year-old, from Raphoe in County Donegal, was made an honorary junior member of An Garda Siochana (Irish police) and guest of honour at a reception at Londonderry's Guildhall. Watch how Jack enjoyed "the best day".
