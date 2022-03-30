Prince Andrew trying to return to public life?
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
Will the Duke of York try to make a comeback into public life?
That was the awkward question raised when he made such a visible reappearance at the thanksgiving service for his father, Prince Philip.
It was the first time Prince Andrew had been seen at a public event since the settlement of the civil sex-assault case brought against him in the United States.
Of course he was going to attend a service honouring his father.
But newspaper headlines have accused him of taking on a higher-profile role than was strictly necessary.
Despite expectations of a low-key appearance, he was centre stage, helping the Queen as she arrived and left Westminster Abbey.
'Rehabilitation on speed'
And despite concerns about Prince Andrew overshadowing events, he was more on view than most of the Royal Family.
"This was rehabilitation on speed," said former BBC News royal correspondent Peter Hunt.
"If he can escort his mother at such a high-profile event, why can't he unveil a plaque?
"The Queen has done what she always does and protected him."
But outside the "Windsor bubble", the royal commentator said the wider world might be less forgiving.
There could also be some pushback closer to home.
Other senior members of the Royal Family are understood to be less than enthusiastic about the idea of Prince Andrew trying to make more public appearances, such as at this year's Platinum Jubilee events.
It will not go down well if he is seen to be inching back into the limelight and generating the wrong sort of headlines.
Low-key entrance?
But is there another narrative to what appeared to be such a prominent role at the service?
Other members of the congregation arrived and left Westminster Abbey, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, through the main doors, in front of the watching crowds.
But the Queen, to reduce the amount of walking while she has mobility problems, went in through a side entrance.
Her car was parked close by and it was less in public view.
This was also the way in for Prince Andrew, who had travelled with her from Windsor and was helping her into the church.
And in many ways, it made for a less visible entrance and exit - he did not face most of the cameras at the abbey doors or the crowds outside.
But once inside, he had the leading role of helping the Queen to and from the front row of the church.
'Too soon'
Having made this first reappearance, will Prince Andrew attempt further steps back into public life?
He has had a serious fall from grace - and would public opinion tolerate such a rapid return?
The prince has had to step back from royal duties and lost his royal patronages and the use of the title His Royal Highness (HRH).
And the settlement deal meant making undisclosed payments that could have run into millions of dollars.
But it also meant he ended the case without admitting any liability - and he has always strongly denied any wrongdoing.
"It does seem to be too soon to attempt to successfully re-enter public life," Gideon Benaim, a lawyer, at Simkins law firm, specialising in protecting reputations of high-profile people, said.
"But the Queen's decision to publicly position herself with Prince Andrew is a clear indication that Her Majesty sees the matter as having been concluded.
"Ultimately, almost anyone can repair their reputation, with the right circumstances, moves and the passing of time.
"That said, I believe the duke's return to public life will be a more gradual process and one which may never be the same as it was."
Prince Andrew's entry into Westminster Abbey was via Poets' Corner, past a memorial to Shakespeare.
Was helping his mother Much Ado About Nothing? Or will there be The Tempest of more problematic public appearances ahead?