Boris Becker trial hears star lost Wimbledon trophies
Former tennis champion Boris Becker does not know where his Wimbledon trophies are, he has told a jury.
The six-time Grand Slam winner told Southwark Crown Court he would hand them over "tomorrow" if he had access to them, as a trial into his alleged failure to declare assets continues.
Mr Becker, 54, was declared bankrupt in 2017, with nine trophies and medals among assets he is accused of failing to declare.
He denies 24 charges against him.
The German former world number one told the court he has sold his properties to help fix his financial situation and he owned "lots" of trophies and memorabilia from his career, but some are now missing.
He said: "For the player, it's about winning the title. The trophy is not so much when you are playing.
"Nowadays I wish I have them to show to my children."
Mr Becker's bankruptcy was in part a consequence of borrowing £1.2 million - with a 25% interest rate - from the billionaire founder of Phones 4u John Cauldwell in 2014, as well as a €4.6m (£3.85m) loan from private bank Arbuthnot Latham the previous year, the court also heard.
He said he had been seeking to pay off some of his debts through selling his estate in Mallorca, Spain - known as the Finca - adding he was "shocked" by his financial situation.
Previously, Mr Becker told the court of his shock and embarrassment at being declared bankrupt, adding the bad publicity had damaged "brand Becker" and reduced his earnings.
He won 49 singles titles in 77 finals over his 15 year career.
The awards Mr Becker allegedly failed to hand over after being declared bankrupt include:
- two of the three Wimbledon men's singles titles
- the 1992 Olympic gold medal
- his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996
- the President's Cup from 1985 and 1989
- his 1989 Davis Cup Trophy
- a Davis Cup Gold Coin won in 1988
The trophies displayed on court after a final are larger than the versions competitors take home, the court heard. Mr Becker said the Wimbledon trophy was "very large" and added "you have a hard time holding it".
The All England Lawn Tennis Cup is around 60cm (24in) by 30cm, but the winner takes home a "replica that is much smaller, perhaps half the size or even smaller than that", he explained.
Becker said the Australian Open "is a big tournament to win it, but is the smallest of the trophies, adding that star players "in effect... made fun of them".
He also told the court fellow champion Roger Federer had "made a complaint many times" about one trophy, which led to them enlarging the version winners take home.
Mr Becker said: "Obviously what you receive on the court is not what you keep. What you keep is usually given to your agent or manager, they take it and you usually are travelling to another tournament."
He added he knows he gave a President's Cup trophy to his mother.
Some of his trophies have been auctioned off for £700,000 to pay off his debts and he has put out several appeals in an attempt locate those that are missing.
Among the places that have been contacted are major tennis associations, halls of fame and museums, but Mr Becker said he is "not in a better position today" to say where they are.
The 24 charges he has been accused of include:
- Nine counts of failing to deliver up trophies and other awards
- Seven counts of concealing property totalling more than €1.5m
- Five counts of failing to disclose estate, including properties in Germany and London, shares, and a bank account
- Two of removal of property amounting to almost €500,000
- One of concealing €825,000 of debt
The trial, which is expected to last up to three weeks, continues.