Covid: Wales' mask law to end in shops and watchdog reports on testing contracts

Rules requiring people to wear face coverings in shops, on buses and trains in Wales will not be extended beyond Monday. Earlier this week, the Welsh government said it might delay the planned 28 March end to restrictions but it has decided to restrict the mask requirement to just health and social care settings. Self-isolation rules will be scrapped and PCR tests will no longer be available, although rapid tests are expected to remain free until June. More on when lateral flow testing around the UK here.