Covid: Shanghai lockdown leads to oil prices slide, and more rules end in Wales
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.
1. Oil prices slide after Shanghai lockdown begins
As coronavirus cases surge in China, the biggest city-wide lockdown since the start of the pandemic has started. Shanghai - an important financial and manufacturing hub - will be locked down in two stages over nine days. And as restrictions came into effect earlier on Monday, global oil prices fell. Read more here.
2. Mask and self-isolation rules end in Wales
More coronavirus-related rules are being scrapped in Wales from today. This means it's no longer a legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops or on public transport, or to self-isolate. Face coverings must still be worn in health and social care settings.But the changes have received mixed reviews from people in Barry.
3. Seizure money to help fight Covid
A landmark agreement, which first emerged from a divorce case, will fund life-saving Covid-19 equipment in Kenya. It's going to receive millions from Jersey as part of the deal which involves two of the country's richest men and allegations of stolen public funds. Find out more here.
4. Airport terminal reopens
After being closed during the pandemic, Gatwick Airport's South Terminal has reopened. It closed in June 2020 - and resuming flights is seen as an economic boost for the area. Read more here.
5. School dog stars in happiness app
A school dog named Max stars in an app designed to boost the happiness and health of pupils following the pandemic. Children at a primary school in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, also focused on mindfulness music and healthy recipes in the tool, which Chloe, 10, says came about because "everyone's mental health has been affected" by Covid.
And don't forget...
Unsure about when to wear a face covering? This explainer should help.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
