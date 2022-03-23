Covid: Two year lockdown anniversary and New Zealand set to ease rules
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. Two year lockdown anniversary
It's two years since the first lockdown was introduced in the UK. In Scotland there were 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two years on we're recording thousands of infections across the UK on a daily basis. There's a UK-wide day of remembrance organised by charity Marie Curie, which sees Northern Ireland among those marking the lockdown anniversary. Meanwhile, in Wales we've focused on one village's pandemic recovery.
2. New Zealand set to ease key restrictions
Scrapping face masks outdoors and easing compulsory vaccinations are some of the key changes set to be introduced in New Zealand as it looks to significantly relax its Covid restrictions. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling it a "new beginning for the country", which had some of the world's toughest rules.
3. Fourth wave of Covid for India?
New cases of Covid have fallen to the lowest levels in nearly two year in India. But there's a global surge of infections, and a controversial modelling study has predicted a fourth wave in the country. Many epidemiologists are sceptical about it, and are in fact cautiously optimistic. So, should India be bracing itself for a fourth wave? Find out here.
4. Face masks to remain in Scotland's schools
Face coverings in communal areas and when moving around secondary schools in Scotland will need to be worn after the Easter holidays. The rules will remain in place amid a rising number of cases which have resulted in high levels of staff absences. So far six schools have closed and moved to remote learning. Read more here.
5. Coping with lockdown in Corona Road
For the two year anniversary since lockdown was first introduced in the UK we've spoken to residents in aptly named Corona Road in London. They reflected on that period and told us how they coped when their lives changed. Watch what they had to say.
And don't forget...
Here's a guide to how testing for Covid will be changing across the UK.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
