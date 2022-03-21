Prince Andrew plans to attend Prince Philip service
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
The Duke of York will attend next week's thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, says his spokesperson.
It will be Prince Andrew's first public appearance since the settlement of the civil sex assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.
The service at Westminster Abbey will celebrate the life of his father, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Prince Philip's grandson, Prince Harry, who lives in the US, has already said he will not be attending.
The Queen would be expected to attend next Tuesday's service for her husband.
But there have been concerns about her mobility and last week she was unable to go to the Commonwealth Service held in Westminster Abbey.
First public event
Other members of the Royal Family will take part in the service commemorating Prince Philip's life and legacy - although Prince Harry has already confirmed he will not be travelling from the US.
Prince Harry has been involved in a legal dispute over the provision of security when he visits the UK.
Prince Andrew has stepped back from public life and royal duties, and has lost the use of the title of His Royal Highness, but a spokeswoman says he is planning to attend the Westminster Abbey service commemorating his father.
This will be the first time he will have been seen at a public event since agreeing payments to Ms Giuffre and her victims' rights charity in a settlement that ended the civil court case.
Prince Andrew rejected any claims of wrongdoing, and the formal closure of the case earlier this month ended the prospect of a trial in New York.