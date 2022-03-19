UK grounds plane with possible Russian links - Shapps
- Published
The UK has grounded another plane as authorities investigate its "possible Russian links", the transport secretary has said.
Grant Shapps said ministers were taking decisive action against Vladimir Putin and his "illegal war" in Ukraine.
All planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians are banned from flying or landing in the UK.
The Department for Transport has not revealed any further details, such as where the aircraft was grounded.
The latest plane seizure comes 10 days after it emerged that the UK had impounded a private jet linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch.
The Luxembourg-registered aircraft had flown from the US into Farnborough airport, Hampshire, on 3 March. UK officials believe the oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler was on board when it arrived.
The plane had been due to fly from the UK to Dubai, but UK authorities prevented this while they investigated whether it was permanently leased to Mr Shvidler and fell under UK sanctions.
Mr Shvidler himself has not been personally sanctioned by the UK at any stage.
The UK and other western nations opposed to the Russian president's invasion of Ukraine have introduced a raft of sanctions designed to cripple Russia's economy and hurt its wealthiest citizens.
The UK has made it a criminal offence for planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians - including private jets - to fly or land in the UK.
New trade sanctions have also been introduced banning UK exports of aviation or space-related technology to Russia.
Other measures introduced by the UK include:
- Excluding major Russian banks from the UK financial system and freezing the assets of all Russian banks
- Putting a 35% tax on certain imports from Russia, including vodka
- Imposing sanctions - including travel bans and asset freezes - against oligarchs considered close to the Kremlin