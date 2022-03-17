Nazanin arrives in UK after being freed from Iran
British-Iranian nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are back in the UK after being freed from years of Iranian detention.
The pair touched down at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just after 01:00 GMT Thursday morning.
Their release came after months of negotiations between the British and Iranian governments.
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent six years in detention in Iran, while Mr Ashoori was held for five.
