Covid: Travel restrictions end and is the world ready for great reopening?

When the Chinese city of Shenzhen went into a six-day lockdown on Sunday, after a massive surge in Covid cases, it sent shockwaves through the world's businesses. Roughly half of all China's online retail exporters are based there, so if you're buying something online there's a very good chance it was made in the city. But, as Asia business correspondent Mariko Oi hears, British businesses have found ways to minimise the impact.