Covid: Scotland spending watchdog's concerns, and travel firms confident for 2022

The Scottish government provided £4.4bn in grants and business rates relief between the start of the pandemic and October last year. A further £375m was announced following the emergence of Omicron last winter. But the spending watchdog Audit Scotland says it's unable to determine where all of the nearly £5bn of Covid business funding went, and so can't provide a detailed analysis. The speed and scale of the rollout helped to safeguard thousands of jobs and businesses, the government says.