Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband looks forward to 'new life'
By Lauren Turner
BBC News
- Published
The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he is looking forward to the "beginning of a new life" with her as she returns to the UK.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is British-Iranian, had been held in Iran since 2016 accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government - which she denied.
She was allowed to leave Iran earlier on Wednesday and has begun her journey back to the UK.
Richard Ratcliffe said he was "deeply grateful" she had been released.
He said their seven-year-old daughter Gabriella had picked out which toys to take to show her mother - and he had promised one of the first things he would do was make her a cup of tea.
"We can't take back the time that's gone," he said. "But we live in the future not the past. We'll take it one day at a time."
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, and fellow British-Iranian national Anoosheh Ashoori are both on their way back to the UK.
The UK government said it had settled a £400m debt owed to Iran from the 1970s.
Mr Ashoori was arrested in 2017 and accused of spying, a claim he denied. A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison but will not be returning to the UK.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been under house arrest and was given her UK passport back this week.
A £400m debt relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 British Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s had been linked to the continued detention of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country.
Mr Ratcliffe said he had been "kept out of the loop" on discussions about the debt the UK owed Iran and that the situation had been "kept behind close doors".
Speaking to media in London about his plans, he said: "There will probably be a couple of days peace and quiet somewhere else, and then back here.
"The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do.
"I think actually we were looking at the house and it needs a bit of tidying, so there might be a bit of tidying, perhaps directed by mummy when she comes back."
'A normal life'
Mr Ratcliffe had campaigned tirelessly for her release including staging a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office.
He said their enforced separation had been a "cruel experience" in many ways and that the family was grateful for the support and kindness they had received "from all walks of life".
Mr Ratcliffe said his wife had remained "pretty agitated" in the run-up to her release, and that things had been "bumpy".
Looking to the future, he said it would be "the beginning of a new life, a normal life".
He asked his daughter "do we still quite believe it?" about her return - adding it was going to be "lovely" to finally see her again.
Mr Ratcliffe noted his wife had a "big grin" in the picture released of her leaving Iran.
He said when she is back, "we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again".