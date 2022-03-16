Anoosheh Ashoori: Iranian-Briton's family delighted at his release
- Published
The family of a British-Iranian man who is on a plane back to the UK after being freed from Iran have said they are "delighted" by his release.
Anoosheh Ashoori, a retired civil engineer, had been detained in Evin prison for almost five years.
He and fellow British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe were released earlier on Wednesday.
His family said his freedom had been "a long time coming" and thanked all who helped bring him home.
The family added: "1,672 days ago our family's foundations were rocked when our father and husband was unjustly detained and taken away from us.
"Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place."
The release of Mr Ashoori and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.
The UK government said it had settled a debt owed to Iran from the 1970s.
Mr Ashoori was arrested in 2017 and accused of spying, a claim he denied.
A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison but will not be returning to the UK, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
She added that ministers would keep working to secure his release.
Ms Truss said: "We have the deepest admiration for the resolve, courage and determination Nazanin, Anoosheh and Morad, and their families, have shown.
"They have faced hardship that no family should ever experience and this is a moment of great relief."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "delighted" the pair could be reunited with their families after years in detention.