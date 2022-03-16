Anoosheh Ashoori: Iranian-Briton's family delighted at his release
By Alex Therrien
BBC News
- Published
The family of a British-Iranian man who is returning to the UK after being freed from Iran have said they are "delighted" by his release.
Anoosheh Ashoori, 68, a retired civil engineer, had been detained in Evin prison for almost five years.
He and fellow British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe were released earlier on Wednesday.
His family said his freedom had been "a long time coming" and thanked all who helped bring him home.
The family added: "1,672 days ago our family's foundations were rocked when our father and husband was unjustly detained and taken away from us.
"Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place."
Mr Ashoori was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, and was detained in Evin prison.
Despite living in the UK for 20 years, he was later convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and sentenced to prison for 10 years.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "We have the deepest admiration for the resolve, courage and determination Nazanin, Anoosheh and Morad, and their families, have shown.
"They have faced hardship that no family should ever experience and this is a moment of great relief."
Iran debt paid
The release of Mr Ashoori and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran and the repaying of a debt owed by the UK to Iran.
A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison in Iran but will not be returning to the UK, though the government has pledged to keep working to secure his release.
Ms Truss confirmed the UK government had settled the debt it owed to Iran from the 1970s "in parallel" with the release of the detainees.
The UK paid £393.8m owed to Iran after it cancelled an order for British-made Chieftain tanks following the overthrow of the Shah in the revolution of 1979.
Ms Truss said the debt had been paid "in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations".
She added: "These funds will be ring-fenced solely for the purchase of humanitarian goods."
Mrs Zhagari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Racliffe, had long claimed that his wife was being used as a pawn in a dispute between the UK and Iran over the unpaid debt.
Sanctions on the government in Tehran had been one of the key sticking points in being able to settle the debt.
It is understood that Mr Ashoori and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's plane has arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman.
The Gulf state has been closely involved in negotiations to secure their release.
From Oman it is expected they will be flown on a government-chartered flight to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is visiting Gulf states, welcomed news of their release.
"The UK has worked intensively to secure their release and I am delighted they will be reunited with their families and loved ones," he tweeted.
According to Amnesty International UK, Mr Ashoori was "subjected to torture, repeatedly interrogated without a lawyer present and forced to sign 'confessions' while sleep deprived".
In January 2020, Mr Ashoori's wife Sherry Izadi, who lives in London, said she feared he had no "hope in hell" of being released.