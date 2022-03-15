Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

All remaining Covid travel measures will be scrapped from 04:00 on Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says. Currently, those travelling to the UK must complete passenger locator forms, while those who are not fully vaccinated must take a Covid test before departure and pay for a PCR test after arrival. The Scottish government says consistency across the four nations was agreed to avoid a negative impact on the tourism industry, with the Welsh health minister saying she was scrapping border rules "reluctantly".