Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.

1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions

The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.

2. All UK travel rules to end on Friday

All remaining Covid travel measures will be scrapped from 04:00 on Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says. Currently, those travelling to the UK must complete passenger locator forms, while those who are not fully vaccinated must take a Covid test before departure and pay for a PCR test after arrival. The Scottish government says consistency across the four nations was agreed to avoid a negative impact on the tourism industry, with the Welsh health minister saying she was scrapping border rules "reluctantly".

Image source, Reuters

3. Northern Ireland health minister wants powers extended

Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann has set out plans for a six-month extension to his department's powers to reintroduce Covid restrictions, for example, in the case of a new variant posing a threat. However, he acknowledged it would be almost impossible in the absence of the Stormont executive, which collapsed last month when First Minister Paul Givan resigned in protest over post-Brexit trade rules.

Image source, PA Media

4. NHS struggling with 'long tail' of pandemic mental ill health

The number of referrals for specialist NHS mental health care reached a record high in England by the end of 2021, analysis suggests. The Royal College of Psychiatrists says the pandemic has led to unprecedented demand and backlogs, with services struggling to keep up. There were 4.3 million referrals for conditions such as anxiety and depression in 2021, more than a million for children or adolescents, according to NHS data.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The previous two years had each seen about 3.8 million referrals

5. Crowds return for Cheltenham Festival

Two years ago, it was one of the last major sporting events to be held in front of full stands before the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown. And after a year behind closed doors, Cheltenham Festival will once again hear the roar of horse racing fans, with up to 250,000 people expected to attend across the four days. Here's what they have to look forward to.

Image source, PA Media

