Ukraine UK refugee hosting scheme: Mum-of-four opens home to refugees
By Alice Evans
BBC News
- Published
Two days before Russia invaded Ukraine, Mandi and John Arnold were curled up on the sofa of their home in Shropshire, streaming a film about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster on Netflix.
It struck a nerve with the mum-of-four - she and John were both born in 1986, the same year as the disaster. So later that week when Mandi saw news of millions of Ukrainians fleeing their homes to escape Russian attacks, including in the Chernobyl area, she jumped at the chance to help.
"From the moment this all started to evolve, my heart just went straight out to them and I thought if I could help anyone I would do so without any reservations," she says.
On Monday evening Mandi, 35, was among the almost 90,000 people to register their interest in a new visa scheme allowing people in the UK to host Ukrainian refugees in their own homes.
Many of those who have signed up to help are doing so because their children have all grown up, left home and they've got some extra space.
But Mandi's house is a pretty hectic place to be. She and John live with their sons, one-year-old Presley and four-year-old Phoenix, and Mandi's nine-year-old daughter, Amalia - not to mention pet cat Nala and Oakley the Labrador.
"It's quite a busy household anyway, it's constantly on the go," Mandi says.
"Adding more would just be more love, more memories."
The family will free up one of the bedrooms for refugees to live in. They'll bring in an old single bed from the garage and have space for a child as well as an adult, if needed.
Mandi and John's sons aren't quite old enough to understand that they'll be sharing their home with strangers in the near future, but Mandi has explained it to her daughter, Amalia. She's excited by meeting new people and will "welcome anyone with open arms", Mandi says.
Under the newly-launched Homes for Ukraine scheme, UK households can offer a space for a refugee to live for at least six months.
Each host household will be offered £350 a month, tax-free, as a "thank you" payment. They won't be expected to provide food and living expenses, but can choose to offer this.
Mandi fled an abusive relationship when she was younger, leaving her network of friends and family behind to start a new life.
To begin with she had nowhere to call home, so lived in hotels for months.
She and John scraped the money together from what he'd saved up from his business selling private number plates.
Mandi says she knows fleeing a warzone is "completely different" to what she went through, but she can relate to the feeling of disconnect many Ukrainian refugees might have as they step foot on UK soil for the first time.
"I know the feeling of removing yourself from somewhere that you once called home, or once felt secure and safe," she says.
"I've been in times of struggle, I've been in situations where I really needed someone to help. To know that I've overcome that and got to where I am now, I know it's something that can be achieved and all it takes is time and love. And these people deserve that."
Mandi says she thinks the whole family, including her 19-year-old daughter who is studying in Scotland, will benefit from taking in Ukrainian refugees.
"My kids, they've got all the love to give and we don't have much family. I'm not saying I'm going to grab [the refugees] and say 'you're my family now,' but they will be welcomed as a family member," she says.
"I've got a lot of love to give and it's the perfect opportunity to give it to someone's who's in need."