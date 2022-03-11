Covid inquiry terms set out and Scottish hospitals under strain
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning.
1. UK Covid inquiry draft terms of reference set out
Initial details of the inquiry into the UK government's handling of the pandemic - due to start this spring - have been published. The draft terms of reference propose examining areas including preparedness, the public health response, the health and care sector response and the economic response. The probe will play a key role in "learning lessons" from the pandemic, the Cabinet Office says. Find out what the inquiry will cover - and what's missing.
2. Pandemic fuels deepening education inequalities - MPs
The "devastating" impact of England's school closures during the pandemic is leading to greater inequality, according to a report by MPs highlighting Yorkshire and the Humber, and the North East as the worst-affected areas. It warns the flagship National Tutoring Programme is falling far short of its targets this year. The government says it aims to ensure as many children as possible receive high-quality catch-up tutoring.
3. Global death toll three times higher than recorded - research
Researchers measuring "excess deaths" - how many more people died than expected - say more than 18 million people around the world probably died because of Covid - three times the number officially recorded. They say some deaths were from the virus, with others linked to the infection worsening pre-existing conditions. The Washington University team estimates the UK's total to be similar to official records, at about 173,000.
4. Covid patients put Scottish hospitals under strain
The number of people in Scottish hospitals with Covid is at its highest for 13 months, with the government putting the figure at 1,636. Health boards say while far fewer people need intensive care, large numbers of Covid patients are affecting available beds and other services.
5. Taking a lockdown following to the Eurovision final
He built a huge TikTok following during the first coronavirus lockdown - and now Sam Ryder is on his way to Eurovision. After two years in last place, the people behind the UK entry brought in management company Tap Music to find a new act. They chose Ryder in the hope his 12 million-strong TikTok following, not to mention endorsements from the likes of Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys, can at least help avoid another "nul points" showing. "I love Eurovision. It's such a privilege to be able to do it," Ryder tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
And don't forget...
... if you think you might have coronavirus, you can remind yourself of the symptoms to look out for.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
