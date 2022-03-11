Covid inquiry terms set out and Scottish hospitals under strain

He built a huge TikTok following during the first coronavirus lockdown - and now Sam Ryder is on his way to Eurovision. After two years in last place, the people behind the UK entry brought in management company Tap Music to find a new act. They chose Ryder in the hope his 12 million-strong TikTok following, not to mention endorsements from the likes of Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys, can at least help avoid another "nul points" showing. "I love Eurovision. It's such a privilege to be able to do it," Ryder tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.