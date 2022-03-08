Covid: Vaccines not linked to deaths, says study, and brain changes after virus
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
1. Vaccines not linked to deaths, study finds
There is no link between Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines and deaths that were recorded after people had their jabs, according to a major study. The US research looked at the side effects of the jab and found no unusual patterns in death rates.
2. Brain changes
Significant differences to the brain before and after a Covid infection have been found by scientists. MRI scans showed that catching the virus, even a mild form, had shrunk the size of the organ slightly, with less grey matter in the parts related to smell and memory. It's not known if the change is permanent but the brain can heal.
3. US governor kidnapping plot trial
A trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer over Covid rules she imposed is due to begin. The alleged plot was foiled by the FBI 17 months ago and involves four men. The jury is being selected later for the trial, in the city of Grand Rapids, which is expected to last about six weeks.
4. A healthcare system revival in India?
The first wave of Covid in India "was about saving lives with minimal resources," says Dr Sangram Kapale. Since then the Indian government has ramped up its spending on healthcare and there's hope the devastating impact of the pandemic was a turning point, with a future focus on technology and innovation. So, can technology help revive India's health system? Find out here.
5. Covid 'created understanding'
Caitlin Rich has cystic fibrosis - an incurable condition that causes a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs. Before the pandemic she would often self-isolate over fears of catching infections. The 25-year-old, from Derbyshire, says the requirement for millions to self-isolate during the pandemic now means more people can relate to her everyday life Here's her story.
You've got Covid, so what next in terms of self-isolation? Find out here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
