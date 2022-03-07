Ukraine conflict: UK charity appeal donations pass £100m
- Published
Some £100m has been donated to a British fundraising appeal to help people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
The UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) says more than £1m an hour has been donated since it launched its appeal on Thursday.
The money is helping to provide food, water and other essentials for people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
More than 1.7 million civilians have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February, the United Nations (UN) says.
Fighting is continuing and Ukraine is warning of an all-out assault on its capital, Kyiv - which has so far resisted Russian forces' advances.
Many of those fleeing the conflict have had to wait up to 60 hours to cross into Poland, in freezing weather.
DEC is a committee bringing together 15 UK aid agencies including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children.
The money is being used to provide various essentials for anyone displaced by the conflict, including:
- Distributing food, water, hygiene kits and psychosocial support to families
- Providing child-friendly spaces and shelter
- Helping to restore water supplies within Ukraine
DEC's chief executive Saleh Saeed said last week that the committee was "extremely grateful" for the "huge generosity" of everyone who had supported the appeal - which includes celebrities and the royal family.
Mr Saeed said it was the DEC's biggest appeal since the tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004.
The total includes £20m donated by the UK government as part of its UK Aid Match scheme.
What is the DEC?
- The committee brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to provide and deliver aid to ensure successful appeals
- The charities include Oxfam, Save the Children UK, Age International, British Red Cross, Cafod, Christian Aid and Islamic Relief
- Its website provides more details of its current appeals