Covid: Fourth jab for Scotland's vulnerable, and testing wind down fears in Wales
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.
1. Fourth jab for vulnerable in Scotland
Covid boosters are being offered to vulnerable people in Scotland. The fourth jab will be given to older care home residents, over 75s and people over the age of 12 with suppressed immune systems. The rollout follows the latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
2. Testing wind-down fears
The Covid testing system will be wound down in Wales over several months as the nation plans to scrap its remaining rules at the end of March. But there are concerns about this process, with ministers saying they are "reluctant" for it to happen. That's according to Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan who said one concern was whether the system would be "ready to spring back" if there was a new wave of Covid. Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said testing was now "more targeted".
3. School support
A school has created a wellbeing suite, which employs dedicated staff to help pupils as the country emerges from the pandemic. Head teacher Claire Huddart, from Horizon Community College, in South Yorkshire, says the mental health of her students is the "worst it has been", and she's spent more than £500,000 from her school budget on support. Take a look.
4. Funeral rites
Before the pandemic, the Muslim funeral ritual of washing and shrouding a person who has died before burial was carried out by older volunteers. But many of those are still shielding so are unable to perform the religious obligation called Ghusl. A scheme's been set up to teach younger volunteers how to carry it out. Read more here.
5. Sounds of a city
What happened to the sounds of city life when the pandemic hit and restrictions were imposed? Our absence meant the hustle and bustle was gone and replaced by different, more natural, sounds. Have a listen to what a PhD student found in Belfast city centre.
And don't forget...
Here's what we know about the long-term safety of vaccines.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- BIG BUSINESSES AND CLIMATE CHANGE: Deborah Meaden talks to some of the world's biggest business about the biggest problem facing the planet
- JUST STAND UP: Can we burn more calories and lower blood sugar levels without even doing any exercise?